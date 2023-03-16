1 person killed at gas station in north Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place in north Shelby County.

The incident occurred on Thursday after 1 a.m. near North Watkins Street and Northaven Drive.

Deputies say one person was killed while on the passenger side of a car at an Exxon gas station.

If anyone knows any information about this incident, call 528-CASH.

