1 person killed at gas station in north Shelby County
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place in north Shelby County.
The incident occurred on Thursday after 1 a.m. near North Watkins Street and Northaven Drive.
Deputies say one person was killed while on the passenger side of a car at an Exxon gas station.
If anyone knows any information about this incident, call 528-CASH.
