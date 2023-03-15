Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to our next cold front

By Ron Childers
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A south wind is driving warm air and Gulf moisture into the Mid-South ahead of a cold front that will move through the area late Thursday bringing rain and leaving behind more cold air.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain developing late in the day and evening along with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and few thunderstorms, a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and lows in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Early morning showers then gradually clearing with highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows falling into the lower 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and windy with highs near 50 and lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and chilly with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 50 and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Lawmakers discuss redrawing HSUD electric service area
Memphians propose Mid-South Coliseum be converted to mix-use development
TN bill to expand handgun permits advances
Lawmakers discuss redrawing HSUD electric service area
Arkansas passes legislation to disregard pronouns in schools