Woman fired by FedEx after she was victim of sexual harassment, lawsuit claims

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former FedEx employee filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming she was wrongfully terminated after being the victim of sexual harassment.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday against FedEx Supply Chain, Inc., alleging that the woman was fired in retaliation for complaining about sexual harassment.

The woman says she was hired in 2021 and another worker began making comments about her body parts and eventually groped her.

She claims that when she denied his sexual advances, he started sending her home early.

The lawsuit alleges that when she spoke to HR to complain, she was suspended for two months.

She was then later fired after alleged false write-ups from the employee accused of the sexual harassment.

