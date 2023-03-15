TN bill to expand handgun permits advances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bill in the Tennessee General Assembly that would rename enhanced and concealed handgun carry permits is moving forward.

Under the bill, permits would be renamed as enhanced and concealed “firearm” carry permits, authorizing a permit holder to carry any firearm that they legally own or possess.

The bill would also lower the legal age to carry guns to 18.

Wednesday, state representatives on both sides of the aisle shared their views before voting on the legislation.

”We’re still a work in progress here in this country and especially here in this state,” said Rep. William Lamberth (TN-44). “But every step we can take forward that expands freedom is a good step.”

”What we’re doing here today is having more access to more guns with less rights and with less responsibilities,” said Rep. Darren Jernigan (TN-60).

The bill now goes to the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee for more discussion and consideration.

