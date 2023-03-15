Sunshine today will give way another round of rain Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will turn south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY COLD FRONT: The sky will be cloudy with rain moving in by the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Rain or thunder will continue Thursday night as a cold front moves through the Mid-South with lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Showers will end in the morning and temperatures will hold in the low 50s or even drop into the 40s in some areas. Lows will fall into the lower 30s Friday night.

CHILLY WEEKEND AHEAD: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures only in the upper 40s and overnight lows falling into the upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cooler with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. It will remain chill and dry with highs in the 50s early next week.

