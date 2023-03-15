Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Southaven police dogs receive new safety gear

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 15, 2023
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The police dogs of the Southaven Police Department are sporting new gear.

Atila, Nico, Bob, and Yarko, the K9 officers of the SPD, received bullet and stab protective vests.

The new safety gear was donated to the Southaven Police Department by Vested Interest in K9s, a non-profit organization that has provided nearly five-thousand vests to K9s across the United States.

The organization has provided gear to K9s in all 50 states since its conception in 2009.

