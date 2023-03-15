Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Some Catholics can eat corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day, church officials say

In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and...
In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and cabbage in honor of Ireland’s patron saint.(fotek/Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In the Catholic faith, eating meat is generally not allowed on Fridays during Lent. But bishops in parts of North Dakota are granting an exception for this Friday because it is St. Patrick’s Day.

In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and cabbage in honor of Ireland’s patron saint.

In Fargo, those who take advantage of the exception must give up meat on one other day before March 23.

Those in the Crookston diocese who eat meat this Friday must perform an act of charity or another good deed during the third week of Lent.

As for Bismarck’s diocese, the bishop there says there will be no St. Patrick’s Day exemption for consuming meat this Friday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
Keianna Joe, a 17-year-old high school student, is a competitive cheerleader on a team in...
Mom saves teen daughter from heart attack at cheer competition
Liza Burke, a senior at the University of Georgia, was diagnosed with a brain abnormality...
College student suffers brain bleed on spring break in Mexico
On March 4, 2023, David Anderson, of Murfreesboro, Arkansas (left), discovered a 3.29-carat...
Park visitor finds 3.29-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park
A man and woman seen abandoning a dog at Bartlett's dog park.
2 people left dog at Bartlett Dog Park

Latest News

FILE - The downed $32 million U.S. drone, which contains sensitive technology, has not been...
US, Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone
Experts share best practices for parents shopping for a child car seat
Memphis police Department investigate
Man in critical condition after shooting near Speed Street, MPD confirms
FILE - A Twitter page of Chinese exiled businessman Guo Wengui is seen on a computer screen in...
Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy
Authorities are searching for Roy McGrath, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s ex-chief of staff.
FBI raids home of ex-Maryland official as manhunt continues