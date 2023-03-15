Advertise with Us
Rising temperatures followed by another chill

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s another frigid morning across the Mid-South with a FREEZE WARNING in effect until 9 AM. Warmer temperatures will soon follow, but it will be accompanied by rain followed by another drop in temperatures.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and warmer with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing late in the day and evening and continuing overnight along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will begin with rain in the morning and ending around midday along with high temperatures in the lower 50s early in the day and then falling into the lower 30s overnight.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the lower 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

