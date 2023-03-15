Report: Morant meets with NBA commissioner amid league investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant has wrapped up counseling and met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

ESPN reported Monday that Morant entered a counseling program in Florida.

Earlier in the month, the Grizzlies announced their star point guard would be away from the team following an incident where he appeared to flash a gun on Instagram Live while at a Denver-area nightclub.

Colorado police declined to file charges against Morant.

Morant now awaits an announcement from the league before he can begin to work his way back to the Grizzlies’ active roster.

The Grizzlies star point guard last played on March 3 against Denver prior to the social media incident.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.