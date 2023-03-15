Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect after pedestrian fatally struck in Hyde park

Crime scene
Crime scene(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect they say fatally struck a pedestrian on North Hollywood Street.

Police say at 10:50 p.m. on Mar. 12, officers responded to a hit-and-run pedestrian crash on North Hollywood Street & Hubbard Avenue.

The victim was attempting to cross North Hollywood Street when she was struck by a vehicle.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD says the vehicle continued driving south on North Hollywood Street.

There is no vehicle information or suspect(s) in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

