New airline announced its non-stop service to MEM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new airline is coming to Memphis International Airport this summer.

Avelo Airlines will offer a non-stop service from North Carolina’s Research Triangle starting June 14.

The airline also announced their new “affordable, convenient and reliable air travel” from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to MEM.

Introductory one-way fares between MEM and RDU will start at $39.

“The arrival of Avelo Airlines at MEM provides our passengers with another low-cost travel option and restores service to one of our top unserved destinations. We are grateful to Avelo for entering the Memphis market and expect that our passengers will embrace this opportunity to connect to RDU,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Board.

Avelo Airlines becomes the tenth airline serving MEM.

