MPD: Man’s body found in trash can inside roommate’s bedroom after being shot, killed over $10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man was shot and killed and found in a trash can inside his roommate’s bedroom after the two allegedly argued over $10 while celebrating another roommate’s birthday.

Police say at 5:02 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting call with a person struck at a home on Prescott Road near Harris Avenue.

When officers arrived, they were approached by two men, both residents of the home, who told police that their roommate had been shot by another roommate, 38-year-old Perry Hughes, who they said was likely still inside.

Officers went inside and found Hughes barricaded in his room. After a short standoff, officers were able to talk him out of his room and place him into custody.

In Hughes’ bedroom, officers located the shooting victim inside a city trash can upside down and covered in trash, according to the arrest affidavit. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead on the scene. Investigators later determined the victim had been shot multiple times.

Responding officers noted two handguns in plain view in the bedroom, and water on the hallway floor as though it had recently been mopped.

Investigators executed a search warrant for the home and located cartridge casings inside the kitchen, three circular defects on the kitchen wall and dining room wall, blood on the hallway walls and baseboards, and blood in a swirl pattern on the bathroom floor.

Inside Hughes’ bedroom, investigators located three handguns, two of which were stolen. A mop with what appeared to be blood on the mop head and a bucket with what appeared to be bloody water inside was found in an adjacent room, police say.

The two witnesses on the scene gave statements to investigators. One man said on his birthday Monday, they all decided to play dominoes and drink in celebration.

The men told investigators that Hughes and the victim later became intoxicated and began to argue over $10. The argument turned physical and the two began to fight.

The witnesses said both men pointed weapons at each other before the fight stopped. One witness said that the victim then put away his weapon, saying that he would call his brothers over to “take care of” Hughes.

The victim then moved to hit Hughes, who fired one shot and missed, the witness told investigators. Hughes then fired another shot, striking the victim, who covered his face and began to flee. The witness said Hughes then “unloaded on” the victim.

Both witnesses were able to identify Hughes as the man who shot and killed their roommate.

Police say Hughes is a convicted felon out of Mississippi for a 2014 assault.

Hughes has been charged with second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and tampering with/fabricating evidence.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

