Memphis non-profit ‘For The Kingdom’ receives multi-year grant from NBA Foundation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the Kingdom (FTK) is one of the 31 non-profits across the nation that will receive a grant from the NBA Foundation.

Operation 38128 established its LEAD Academy initiative that seeks to provide education, experiences, and opportunities that will equip young people ages 16-19 in the Raleigh community to live sustainably and independently live, according to FTK.

We are thrilled to receive this grant from the NBA Foundation. Preparing the youth of Memphis with skills, career readiness, and personal development that will last them a lifetime is vital. We are grateful to the NBA Foundation and the Grizzlies Foundation for their support which helps us expand our reach to serve more young people.

The apprenticeship pathways offer Culinary Arts, Agriculture, Cosmetology & Barbering, Construction, Multimedia Production, Entrepreneurship, Hospitality, and Coding.

LEAD Academy will offer long-term job placement chances with local businesses to its students.

The purpose of LEAD Academy is to bring education and experience into alignment so that it can give students access to sustainable opportunities. Our primary focus is to develop these young people at their core internally so they can achieve success externally. We strive to enhance their abilities, prepare them for employment, and equip them with the skills to navigate life’s challenges.

Interested high school students can find program requirements and apply to join LEAD Academy in person or online.

Applications will be accepted from March 10 to 24 and the first term lasts from April until June.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.