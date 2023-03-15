Memphis non-profit ‘For The Kingdom’ receives multi-year grant from NBA Foundation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the Kingdom (FTK) is one of the 31 non-profits across the nation that will receive a grant from the NBA Foundation.
Operation 38128 established its LEAD Academy initiative that seeks to provide education, experiences, and opportunities that will equip young people ages 16-19 in the Raleigh community to live sustainably and independently live, according to FTK.
The apprenticeship pathways offer Culinary Arts, Agriculture, Cosmetology & Barbering, Construction, Multimedia Production, Entrepreneurship, Hospitality, and Coding.
LEAD Academy will offer long-term job placement chances with local businesses to its students.
Interested high school students can find program requirements and apply to join LEAD Academy in person or online.
Applications will be accepted from March 10 to 24 and the first term lasts from April until June.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.