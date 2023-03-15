Man injured after shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Parkway Village on Wednesday.

The shooting took place on Knightway Road at 4:55 a.m.

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Three suspects drove away in a gray Infiniti or dark Mercedes, according to MPD.

We are working to gather more information.

