Man injured after shooting in Parkway Village

Man shot in Parkway Village
Man shot in Parkway Village(Storyblocks)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Parkway Village on Wednesday.

The shooting took place on Knightway Road at 4:55 a.m.

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Three suspects drove away in a gray Infiniti or dark Mercedes, according to MPD.

We are working to gather more information.

