Man injured after shooting in Parkway Village
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Parkway Village on Wednesday.
The shooting took place on Knightway Road at 4:55 a.m.
A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he later succumbed to his injuries.
Three suspects drove away in a gray Infiniti or dark Mercedes, according to MPD.
We are working to gather more information.
