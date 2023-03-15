Man in critical condition after shooting near Speed Street, MPD confirms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near Speed Street.

On March 15 around 3:04 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Speed Street and Keel Avenue. When the officers arrived, they discovered one victim, male, who’d suffered a gunshot wound.

The man was in critical condition and was transported to a nearby medical facility for immediate care.

This shooting is still an open investigation.

If you have any information please contact 901-528-CASH

