Man in critical condition after shooting near Speed Street, MPD confirms

Memphis police Department investigate
Memphis police Department investigate(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near Speed Street.

On March 15 around 3:04 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Speed Street and Keel Avenue. When the officers arrived, they discovered one victim, male, who’d suffered a gunshot wound.

The man was in critical condition and was transported to a nearby medical facility for immediate care.

This shooting is still an open investigation.

If you have any information please contact 901-528-CASH

