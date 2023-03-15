Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Man dead after Whitehaven shooting, suspect on the run

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has died after a shooting in Whitehaven, according to Memphis police.

Police say that at 5:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Faronia Square in Whitehaven.

Officers found one shooting victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive, police say.

Police say the suspect drove off in a black Dodge Charger.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
Keianna Joe, a 17-year-old high school student, is a competitive cheerleader on a team in...
Mom saves teen daughter from heart attack at cheer competition
Liza Burke, a senior at the University of Georgia, was diagnosed with a brain abnormality...
College student suffers brain bleed on spring break in Mexico
On March 4, 2023, David Anderson, of Murfreesboro, Arkansas (left), discovered a 3.29-carat...
Park visitor finds 3.29-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park
A man and woman seen abandoning a dog at Bartlett's dog park.
2 people left dog at Bartlett Dog Park

Latest News

Lawmakers discuss redrawing HSUD electric service area
Lawmakers discuss redrawing HSUD electric service area
Memphians propose Mid-South Coliseum be converted to mix-use development
Memphians propose Mid-South Coliseum be converted to mix-use development
TN bill to expand handgun permits advances
TN bill to expand handgun permits advances
Lawmakers discuss redrawing HSUD electric service area
Lawmakers discuss redrawing HSUD electric service area
Arkansas school bill passes legislation against pronouns
Arkansas passes legislation to disregard pronouns in schools