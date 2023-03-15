Man dead after Whitehaven shooting, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has died after a shooting in Whitehaven, according to Memphis police.

Police say that at 5:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Faronia Square in Whitehaven.

Officers found one shooting victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive, police say.

Police say the suspect drove off in a black Dodge Charger.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

