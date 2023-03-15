Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Few Memphis mayoral candidates expected to speak at forum

By Sydney Hawkins and Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residency and other requirements are up for debate as Memphis gets ready to elect a new Mayor.

A Memphis mayoral candidate forum will be held on March 15.

It will take place at BRIDGES USA, 477 N. 5th Street, and will go from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Twelve people have announced intentions to run thus far.

Over the past few months, some well-known Shelby County leaders, both past and present, continue to express interest to become the city’s next mayor.

The forum will include Judge Joe Brown, City Councilman Frank Colvett, and MSCS Board Member Michelle McKissack.

Other people who’ve expressed interest in becoming the city’s next mayor:

  • Shelby County Sheriff’s Floyd Bonner
  • Former Mayor Willie Herenton who served the city from 1992 to 2009
  • State House Democratic Leader Karen Camper
  • Memphis NAACP President Vann Turner
  • Downtown Commission President Paul Young
  • Former Shelby County Commissioner J.W. Gibson
  • Reggie Hall, an area life coach
  • Hastina Robsinson, a local driver for an ambulance service
  • Daniel Abston, a gym owner

The forum will come as Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner recently filed a lawsuit against the Shelby County Election Commission over the 5-year residency requirement that could disqualify him and other candidates from the race.

This would also affect Herenton and Turner, who says he plans on responding to the opinion in the next few days.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
Keianna Joe, a 17-year-old high school student, is a competitive cheerleader on a team in...
Mom saves teen daughter from heart attack at cheer competition
On March 4, 2023, David Anderson, of Murfreesboro, Arkansas (left), discovered a 3.29-carat...
Park visitor finds 3.29-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park
Brenton Bell
Dyersburg woman held captive in closet for 2 months, police say
A 2-year-old boy is dead after drowning in a Scottsdale home’s backyard pool.
2-year-old drowns in vacation rental’s backyard pool: ‘It breaks me down’

Latest News

Multiple lawmakers have accused Ticketmaster of abusing its power as the dominant ticket seller...
TN proposal calls for sweeping changes to online concert ticket resale
Sheriff Floyd Bonner files lawsuit against Shelby County Election Commission over Memphis...
Floyd Bonner files lawsuit against Election Commission over Memphis residency requirement
Memphis teachers travel to Nashville to protest bills regarding K-12 schools
Memphis teachers travel to Nashville to protest bills regarding K-12 schools
The county courthouse for Mellette County in White River, South Dakota.
Judge rejects child abuse plea agreement for former SD State Senate candidate