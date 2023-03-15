Few Memphis mayoral candidates expected to speak at forum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residency and other requirements are up for debate as Memphis gets ready to elect a new Mayor.

A Memphis mayoral candidate forum will be held on March 15.

It will take place at BRIDGES USA, 477 N. 5th Street, and will go from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Twelve people have announced intentions to run thus far.

Over the past few months, some well-known Shelby County leaders, both past and present, continue to express interest to become the city’s next mayor.

The forum will include Judge Joe Brown, City Councilman Frank Colvett, and MSCS Board Member Michelle McKissack.

Other people who’ve expressed interest in becoming the city’s next mayor:

Shelby County Sheriff’s Floyd Bonner

Former Mayor Willie Herenton who served the city from 1992 to 2009

State House Democratic Leader Karen Camper

Memphis NAACP President Vann Turner

Downtown Commission President Paul Young

Former Shelby County Commissioner J.W. Gibson

Reggie Hall, an area life coach

Hastina Robsinson, a local driver for an ambulance service

Daniel Abston, a gym owner

The forum will come as Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner recently filed a lawsuit against the Shelby County Election Commission over the 5-year residency requirement that could disqualify him and other candidates from the race.

This would also affect Herenton and Turner, who says he plans on responding to the opinion in the next few days.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.