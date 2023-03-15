Fans send Memphis Tigers off ahead of NCAA Championship Tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fans will send off Memphis Tigers as they head to the NCAA Championship Tournament.

The send-off is on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. outside the Larie-Walton Family Basketball Center.

Fans will cheer them on to bring back another win.

Memphis is going into the tournament as AAC Tournament Champions for the first time in 10 years after beating Houston.

They made a comeback after losing to them in a buzzer-beater game just days before.

The Tigers are ranked in the top 25 for the first time this season.

Head coach Penn Hardaway says his team is cherishing this moment but remaining focused.

Tip-off for the first round of the tournament against Florida Atlantic will take place on March 17.

If they win, they’ll head to New York City for the next round.

