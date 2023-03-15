Blues Hall of Fame announces their 2023 inductees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Blues Foundation’s Blues Hall of Fame has officially announced their inductees for the 43rd class.

The Blues Hall of Fame inducts new members once a year. To be considered for the coveted induction, the musician must have influenced the world of Blues in a positive way, in addition to having a cultural impact in the genre.

There are five categories for the induction: Performers, Individuals, Classic of Blues Literature, Classic of Blues Recording (Song), and Classic of Blues Recording (Album).

The class of 2023 includes Carey Bell, Junior Kimbrough, Esther Phillips, John Primer, Snooky Pryor, Fenton Robinson, and Josh White.

The ceremony with also highlight the recordings by Little Walter, Lowell, Freddy King, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Son House, and Howlin’ Wolf.

The induction ceremony will be held in Memphis on May 10, 2023.

