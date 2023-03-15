Alzheimer’s Association report reveals improvements needed across patient-physician

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Alzheimer’s Association just released the findings of its 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures Report, revealing new insights and findings from patients and primary care physicians on current barriers preventing early discussion of memory loss and cognitive decline, among several other key takeaways.

Dr. Nicole Purcell, a practicing neurologist and senior director, clinical practice, at the Alzheimer’s Association joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what’s happening in Tennessee, along with the most surprising results from the report.

