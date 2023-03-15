Advertise with Us
2 people left dog at Bartlett Dog Park

A man and woman seen abandoning a dog at Bartlett's dog park.
A man and woman seen abandoning a dog at Bartlett's dog park.(The City of Bartlett)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people left a dog abandoned at the Bartlett dog park on Saturday.

A man and a woman were seen on surveillance video around 8:40 p.m., locking the dog behind the park’s gate and driving away without him.

He was not found in the park until the next afternoon.

The City of Bartlet Animal Shelter lists reasons why it’s dangerous to abandon your dog at the park:

  • Dogs left unattended could be aggressive toward other dogs and people.
  • Dogs can injure themselves if left unattended.
  • It can be a dangerous place for domestic animals at night.
  • Charges will be filed against people who do this.

