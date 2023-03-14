Your First Alert to another night of freezing temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cold air continues to grip the Mid-South making for another frosty night and another FREEZE WARNING for the entire Action News 5 coverage area from midnight until 9 AM Wednesday. Warmer temperatures will soon follow, but it will be accompanied by rain.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 20s to near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and warmer with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing late in the day and evening and continuing overnight along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will begin with rain in the morning and ending around midday along with high temperatures in the lower 50s early in the day and then falling into the lower 30s overnight.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the lower 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s.

