Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Amanda and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about Blue & Green Day Mid-South on April 14 to raise awareness about the need for organ and tissue donation.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
File Graphic
MPD investigates multiple shootings, each within an hour of each other
55-year-old Shea Grauer (left) was killed in Midtown
MPD releases new footage from Grauer murder, searches for suspect in question
Brenton Bell
Dyersburg woman held captive in closet for 2 months, police say
In the daylight of Sunday afternoon, Heidi Kuhn thought she was safe at the gas station she...
Shelby Co. Criminal Court Clerk has car stolen, one of already 3,100 on the year

Latest News

Sheriff Floyd Bonner files lawsuit against Shelby County Election Commission over Memphis...
Floyd Bonner files lawsuit against Election Commission over Memphis residency requirement
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Kevin Maginnis is trying to lose 50 pounds in 100 days by eating meals only at McDonalds.
TikTok bans Tennessee man on McDonald’s weight loss journey
New U.S. Army brand redefines “Be All You Can Be”
New U.S. Army brand redefines “Be All You Can Be”