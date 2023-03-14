Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
USFL season nears as Memphis set to host Showboats, Gamblers

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pro football returns to Memphis on April 15 when the Memphis Showboats kick off against the Philadelphia Stars at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Their players report to training camp Thursday to prepare for the season opener.

Showboats GM Dave Razzano spoke to the media ahead of the beginning of the 2023 season.

“Players are genuinely excited to get started here and it’s a southern charm city that has a lot of excitement and a lot of history and we’re looking forward to it,” he said.

The Showboats are part of the revamped USFL, which played its inaugural season in 2022.

The Showboats name harkens back to the original Memphis Showboats, who were a part of the original USFL in 1984 and 1985.

The team is led by head coach Todd Haley, the former head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

As well as being the home of the Showboats, Memphis is hosting the Houston Gamblers as well.

The USFL uses hub cities, meaning Memphis is the host of both teams.

Tickets are on sale now. Games are played on Saturday and Sunday, and fans can visit theUSFL.com and go to the Memphis “TICKETS” section to make a $25 deposit and get priority access to games at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

