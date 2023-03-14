Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

TN proposal calls for sweeping changes to online concert ticket resale

Multiple lawmakers have accused Ticketmaster of abusing its power as the dominant ticket seller...
Multiple lawmakers have accused Ticketmaster of abusing its power as the dominant ticket seller for consumers following the site's Taylor Swift ticket sale breakdown in November 2022.(KOLO-TV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new proposal in Tennessee would make sweeping reforms to how concert tickets are sold online.

If passed, the True Ticket Pricing law would require third-party ticket resellers to break down the cost of the ticket without fees or taxes, any fees charged by the reseller, and the total cost of the ticket.

RELATED — Senators grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco

Resellers would also have to make more tickets available to the public.

If passed, this bill will apply to sales occurring on or after July 1, 2023.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
File Graphic
MPD investigates multiple shootings, each within an hour of each other
55-year-old Shea Grauer (left) was killed in Midtown
MPD releases new footage from Grauer murder, searches for suspect in question
Brenton Bell
Dyersburg woman held captive in closet for 2 months, police say
In the daylight of Sunday afternoon, Heidi Kuhn thought she was safe at the gas station she...
Shelby Co. Criminal Court Clerk has car stolen, one of already 3,100 on the year

Latest News

Memphis teachers travel to Nashville to protest bills regarding K-12 schools
Memphis teachers travel to Nashville to protest bills regarding K-12 schools
The county courthouse for Mellette County in White River, South Dakota.
Judge rejects child abuse plea agreement for former SD State Senate candidate
Deadline looming for MS bill that would impact sale of electric vehicles
Governor Kristi Noem vetoed legislation that would have updated South Dakota law around...
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking and currency regulation bill