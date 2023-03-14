TN proposal calls for sweeping changes to online concert ticket resale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new proposal in Tennessee would make sweeping reforms to how concert tickets are sold online.

If passed, the True Ticket Pricing law would require third-party ticket resellers to break down the cost of the ticket without fees or taxes, any fees charged by the reseller, and the total cost of the ticket.

Resellers would also have to make more tickets available to the public.

If passed, this bill will apply to sales occurring on or after July 1, 2023.

