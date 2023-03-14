Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

TikTok bans Tennessee man on McDonald’s weight loss journey

TikTok believes the diet could hurt others, the man said.
WSMV's Marissa Sulek reports.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Fairview, Tennessee man’s TikTok account has been banned after documenting his out-of-the-ordinary McDonald’s diet.

Kevin Maginnis, who has made it his mission to lose 50 pounds in 100 days by eating half portions of McDonald’s meals, said he woke up Tuesday to a ban notice on TikTok for “violating community guidelines.”

“This isn’t ‘Super Size Me;’ this is half-size me,” Maginnis said.

Maginnis, who has gone viral for his diet, said TikTok believes he is promoting “dangerous weight loss,” and they don’t want his content to be perceived as a social media challenge. TikTok believes the diet could hurt others, he said.

Fairview man goes viral after eating McDonald’s, losing weight

Maginnis claims he’s not trying to challenge others to start his diet. Maginnis recommends those who wish to try the diet should first consult with their doctor.

Maginnis said he is confident his TikTok account will be restored. He plans to upload his weight loss journey videos to Instagram and YouTube in the meantime.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
File Graphic
MPD investigates multiple shootings, each within an hour of each other
55-year-old Shea Grauer (left) was killed in Midtown
MPD releases new footage from Grauer murder, searches for suspect in question
Brenton Bell
Dyersburg woman held captive in closet for 2 months, police say
In the daylight of Sunday afternoon, Heidi Kuhn thought she was safe at the gas station she...
Shelby Co. Criminal Court Clerk has car stolen, one of already 3,100 on the year

Latest News

Sheriff Floyd Bonner files lawsuit against Shelby County Election Commission over Memphis...
Floyd Bonner files lawsuit against Election Commission over Memphis residency requirement
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
New U.S. Army brand redefines “Be All You Can Be”
New U.S. Army brand redefines “Be All You Can Be”
Javarious Douglas (left), Tacorrion Golden (right)
2 men charged after Wolfchase Galleria shooting