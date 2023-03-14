Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Suspect arrested after shooting that killed 3 people in southwest Memphis

Xavier Lee
Xavier Lee(SCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to the shooting that killed three people in Southwest Memphis.

Xavier Lee is charged with 3 counts of criminal attempted first-degree murder, 2 counts of first-degree murder, and 2 counts of a dangerous felony.

The shooting occurred on March 6 on Hillview Avenue at the Valley Forge Apartments.

When MPD arrived, they found a man and woman inside a red Chevrolet Camaro with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The woman died three days later in the hospital.

Two men were found in the apartment with gunshot wounds but did not survive.

According to the affidavit, the witness who lived there told Lee he had to move out because he was bringing guns into the home.

She was in the kitchen when she heard multiple gunshots in the living room, said police. As she ran out of the apartment she saw one victim fall in the kitchen.

She allegedly saw Lee run across the parking lot with a black rifle and get into his SUV, according to the affidavit.

After a traffic stop on March 13, officers took Lee into custody.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
File Graphic
MPD investigates multiple shootings, each within an hour of each other
55-year-old Shea Grauer (left) was killed in Midtown
MPD releases new footage from Grauer murder, searches for suspect in question
Brenton Bell
Dyersburg woman held captive in closet for 2 months, police say
In the daylight of Sunday afternoon, Heidi Kuhn thought she was safe at the gas station she...
Shelby Co. Criminal Court Clerk has car stolen, one of already 3,100 on the year

Latest News

Cooper-Young host St. Patrick’s Day parade
Cooper-Young host St. Patrick’s Day parade
Hundreds of vendors expected at Career and Technical Expo 2023
Hundreds of vendors expected at Career and Technical Expo 2023
Mental Health Generic AP News source
How to talk to kids about mental health
Memphis Police Department
MPD: Man dead after shooting on Prescott Road