MPD: Man dead after shooting on Prescott Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Prescott Road has left a man dead, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the deadly shooting at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say one individual has been detained.

