MPD: Man dead after shooting on Prescott Road

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Prescott Road has left a man dead, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the deadly shooting at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say one individual has been detained.

