Mental Health Breakfast to feature Actor Joe Pantoliano

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The ninth annual mental health breakfast is coming up May 2.

Proceeds benefit the Dennis H. Jones Living Well Network, a free mental health resource connection service offered through Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

Allison White, supervisor for the Living Well Network, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the featured speaker, Actor Joe Pantoliano from the Sopranos.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

