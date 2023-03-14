Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man marks Arkansas off list in quest to run 5k in every state

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A California man set out a goal to run a 5k in every state. Tuesday, he scratched Arkansas off his list.

In a little under 40 minutes, Gary Bohamed completed his 3.1-mile run in West Memphis, ending at city hall.

His run in West Memphis, Arkansas, marked state 49 on his journey. Mayor Marco McClendon and other city leaders were in attendance to witness it.

Bohamed planned on running another 5k Tuesday in Florence, Alabama, to complete his journey to run in all 50 states.

He said running in a town like West Memphis was his preference.

“Several eateries that were filled with locals. I saw several convenience stores with people standing outside and being neighborly with each other. This is a place that I could live. Everyone seems very kind,” Bohamed said.

Knocking two states out in one day is not unusual for Bohamed. He once ran in five states on a three-day trip.

“I get to meet a whole bunch of really nice people all over the country,” he said. “I don’t know how many people have had the chance to visit 50 states, but I’ve had the chance to visit 50 states and run in 50 states, well 49. It will be 50 a little later today.”

