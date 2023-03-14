Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Lucky pets only $17 away from a new home during MAS’ St. Patrick’s Day adoption promotion

Adoptable dogs at Memphis Animal Services (MAS).
Adoptable dogs at Memphis Animal Services (MAS).(MAS)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) wants potential adopters to know they don’t need a pot of gold to adopt a pet from the shelter.

Thanks to their St. Patrick’s Day Shamrocks & Shelter Pets O’doption special, all adoptable pets are available for just $17 from Wednesday, March 15, through Monday, March 20.

“Every shelter in America is full of extraordinary pets who are there through no fault of their own—usually just some circumstance of bad luck,” said Alexis Pugh, Memphis Animal Services Director. “But the moment you walk in here to adopt, their luck changes!”

MAS hopes to help adopters make the most of their “green” with an adoption fee that includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, FeLV test (cats), heartworm test and treatment medications if needed (dogs), collar/leash, and customized ID tag.

MAS is open daily from 12 to 4 p.m. at 2350 Appling City Cove.

“We know from surveying our adopters that what’s most important to most of them is saving a life,” said Pugh. “We’ve also learned that our adopters love the incredible value of what’s included in our adoption fee, as well as having so many pets to choose from.”

MAS currently has more than 300 dogs and cats in the shelter, including pets of all sizes, ages, personalities, and energy levels.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
File Graphic
MPD investigates multiple shootings, each within an hour of each other
Police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found...
Boy, 3, in critical condition after being found unresponsive at hotel pool
55-year-old Shea Grauer (left) was killed in Midtown
MPD releases new footage from Grauer murder, searches for suspect in question

Latest News

Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis
Saint Francis hosts health fair event
One Mid-South family has experienced all the highs and lows of kidney donations.
Mid-South family bonded by history of kidney donations
Newly-renovated play area open at Children’s Museum of Memphis
Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers crowned king of 50th Annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Parade