Lucky pets only $17 away from a new home during MAS’ St. Patrick’s Day adoption promotion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) wants potential adopters to know they don’t need a pot of gold to adopt a pet from the shelter.

Thanks to their St. Patrick’s Day Shamrocks & Shelter Pets O’doption special, all adoptable pets are available for just $17 from Wednesday, March 15, through Monday, March 20.

“Every shelter in America is full of extraordinary pets who are there through no fault of their own—usually just some circumstance of bad luck,” said Alexis Pugh, Memphis Animal Services Director. “But the moment you walk in here to adopt, their luck changes!”

MAS hopes to help adopters make the most of their “green” with an adoption fee that includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, FeLV test (cats), heartworm test and treatment medications if needed (dogs), collar/leash, and customized ID tag.

MAS is open daily from 12 to 4 p.m. at 2350 Appling City Cove.

“We know from surveying our adopters that what’s most important to most of them is saving a life,” said Pugh. “We’ve also learned that our adopters love the incredible value of what’s included in our adoption fee, as well as having so many pets to choose from.”

MAS currently has more than 300 dogs and cats in the shelter, including pets of all sizes, ages, personalities, and energy levels.

