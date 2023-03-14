Advertise with Us
Hundreds of vendors expected at Career and Technical Expo 2023

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Office of Youth Services will host the Career and Technical Expo 2023 on March 24 at the Renasant Convention Center.

Director Ike Griffith joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the hundreds of vendors that will be ready the hire on the spot.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

