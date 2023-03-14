How to talk to kids about mental health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new report by the CDC confirms teenage girls are in crisis.

In fact, 2021 survey of more than 17,000 high school students found that 30 percent of the girls had considered suicide.

National Recovery Advocate David Magee joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share steps worried parents can take.

“Your teens may seem to prefer sitting in silence, but don’t let them,” says Magee. “Too often parents just follow their children’s lead because it feels too uncomfortable to force the conversation or—as is very often the case—because we don’t know what to say.”

