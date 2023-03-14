Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Hardaway says Tigers are cherishing moment, but focused on FAU

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers will head to Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday as they look ahead to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament.

The Tigers will tip off against Florida Atlantic in the first round Friday night.

Memphis goes into that game as AAC Tournament Champions for the first time, and ranked in the top 25 for the first time this season.

Memphis is an 8 seed to FAU’s 9, meaning the Tigers should expect stiff competition from the Owls, a team Head Coach Penny Hardaway knows not to overlook.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that are cherishing this moment and are happy to be here, but also focused enough to say, ‘I know how this works in March,’” Hardaway said. “There are a lot of upsets in March and just because you get picked favorite doesn’t mean you go in there and the other team is going to lay down.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
File Graphic
MPD investigates multiple shootings, each within an hour of each other
55-year-old Shea Grauer (left) was killed in Midtown
MPD releases new footage from Grauer murder, searches for suspect in question
Brenton Bell
Dyersburg woman held captive in closet for 2 months, police say
In the daylight of Sunday afternoon, Heidi Kuhn thought she was safe at the gas station she...
Shelby Co. Criminal Court Clerk has car stolen, one of already 3,100 on the year

Latest News

NCAA Tourney: What you need to know about tickets, schedule
NCAA Tourney: What you need to know about tickets, schedule
NCAA Tourney: What you need to know about tickets, schedule
NCAA Tourney: What you need to know about tickets, schedule
Memphis guard Destyne Jackson attempts a three-point basket during an NCAA college basketball...
Memphis women to host Jackson State in WNIT
Memphis Tigers
Memphis lands #8 seed, will face Florida Atlantic in Columbus on Friday