Hardaway says Tigers are cherishing moment, but focused on FAU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers will head to Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday as they look ahead to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament.

The Tigers will tip off against Florida Atlantic in the first round Friday night.

Memphis goes into that game as AAC Tournament Champions for the first time, and ranked in the top 25 for the first time this season.

Memphis is an 8 seed to FAU’s 9, meaning the Tigers should expect stiff competition from the Owls, a team Head Coach Penny Hardaway knows not to overlook.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that are cherishing this moment and are happy to be here, but also focused enough to say, ‘I know how this works in March,’” Hardaway said. “There are a lot of upsets in March and just because you get picked favorite doesn’t mean you go in there and the other team is going to lay down.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.