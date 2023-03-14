Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Former Rep. Pat Schroeder, pioneer for women’s rights, dies

Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, a pioneer for women’s and family rights in Congress, died...
Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, a pioneer for women’s and family rights in Congress, died Monday night. She was 82.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, a pioneer for women’s and family rights in Congress, died Monday night. She was 82.

Schroeder’s former press secretary, Andrea Camp, said Schroeder suffered a stroke recently and died at a hospital in Florida, the state where she had been residing.

The first woman elected to Congress from Colorado, Schroeder went on to serve 12 terms. She became one of the most influential Democrats for two decades but never chaired a major committee.

Schroeder was best known for getting a family leave bill passed, providing job protection for care of a newborn, sick child or parent.

In 1987, she tested the waters for the presidency, mounting a fundraising drive after fellow Coloradan Gary Hart pulled out of the race. She backed out because her heart wasn’t in it and she hated fundraising.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
File Graphic
MPD investigates multiple shootings, each within an hour of each other
Police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found...
Boy, 3, in critical condition after being found unresponsive at hotel pool
55-year-old Shea Grauer (left) was killed in Midtown
MPD releases new footage from Grauer murder, searches for suspect in question

Latest News

The Lake District development faces foreclosure
The Lake District development faces foreclosure
Shelby Co. Criminal Court clerk becomes victim of car theft
Shelby Co. Criminal Court clerk becomes victim of car theft
Deadline looming for MS bill that would impact electric vehicles
Deadline looming for MS bill that would impact electric vehicles
5,000 MSCS students spend spring break at district's learning academy
5,000 MSCS students spend Spring Break at district's learning academy