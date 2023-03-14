Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Floyd Bonner files lawsuit against Election Commission over Memphis residency requirement

By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner filed a lawsuit against Shelby County Election Commission over a residency requirement in order for him to remain a mayoral candidate.

In the lawsuit, Bonner is requesting that the City of Memphis’ five-year residency rule be removed as a requirement to run for mayor.

Linda Phillips is listed as a defendant. She is the Administrator of Elections for the Shelby County Election Commission and is responsible for conducting and supervising the October 5th election.

This comes after a legal opinion that was issued earlier this month that would disqualify Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, former Mayor Willie Herenton, and former Shelby County Commission Chair and NAACP Memphis President Van Turner, who have all announced their intention to run for mayor.

Sheriff Bonner recently purchased his Memphis home after living in Bartlett for years.

Steven Reid, Bonner’s Campaign Strategist released a statement on the lawsuit:

