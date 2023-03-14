Floyd Bonner files lawsuit against Election Commission over Memphis residency requirement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner filed a lawsuit against Shelby County Election Commission over a residency requirement in order for him to remain a mayoral candidate.

In the lawsuit, Bonner is requesting that the City of Memphis’ five-year residency rule be removed as a requirement to run for mayor.

Linda Phillips is listed as a defendant. She is the Administrator of Elections for the Shelby County Election Commission and is responsible for conducting and supervising the October 5th election.

This comes after a legal opinion that was issued earlier this month that would disqualify Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, former Mayor Willie Herenton, and former Shelby County Commission Chair and NAACP Memphis President Van Turner, who have all announced their intention to run for mayor.

Sheriff Bonner recently purchased his Memphis home after living in Bartlett for years.

Steven Reid, Bonner’s Campaign Strategist released a statement on the lawsuit:

The Bonner campaign filed suit in chancery court this morning and is seeking declaratory judgment and injunctive relief. The latest opinion is politically motivated and legally flawed and won’t slow down Floyd Bonner. It is unquestionable that Floyd Bonner is the most experienced candidate to tackle crime in Memphis, and we won’t let back room deals take away the people’s right to vote for change.

