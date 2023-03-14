ESPN: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant in Florida counseling program, no ETA for return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has entered a counseling program in Florida, and there remains no timetable for his return to the team, ESPN reports.

Earlier in the month, the Grizzlies announced their star point guard would miss at least four games following an incident where he appeared to flash a gun on Instagram Live while at a Denver nightclub.

Colorado police decided not to file charges against Morant.

The NBA’s investigation into Morant’s actions is ongoing.

