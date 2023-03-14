Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Cooper-Young host St. Patrick’s Day parade

By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cooper-Young will celebrate all things Irish and Memphis at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

It will take place on March 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The parade will start on York Avenue, proceed onto Cooper Street, and end near Walker Avenue at First Congo.

The Cooper-Young Garden Club will walk the route with decorated red wagons and will pass out seeds to bystanders.

The Memphis Irish Society fosters education and celebration of Irish heritage, culture, and people.

Memphis Irish Society has been around for the last 200 years, says the Cooper-Young Community Association.

There are over 135 member households of the society throughout the Mid-South.

