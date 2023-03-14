Cold again today, but a brief warming trend is on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cold morning with temperatures at or below freezing. Even with full sunshine, temperatures will struggle to hit 50 degrees this afternoon. It will also be another frigid night with low temperatures below freezing. A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight, so you will need to cover crops or plants this evening.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 50.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the upper 20s to 30 degrees.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing late in the day and evening and continuing overnight. Highs will be in the mid 60s with overnight lows in the lower 50s. As a cold front moves through the Mid-South, rain will continue through early Friday. Showers will end around noon and temperatures will quickly drop behind the front. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s early in the day and then fall into the lower 30s overnight.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures only in the upper 40s and overnight lows falling into the upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cooler with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

