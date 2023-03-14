4 teens detained after carjacking, chase in Frayser
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested four people after a chase that ended in Frayser.
According to MPD, the chase started in Millington after a carjacking in the area of Willow Wyck Drive South and Walloon Drive around 3 a.m.
Officers pursued the car until it crashed into a fence on North Watkins Street just before North Thomas Street around 4 a.m.
Four teens were detained following the chase: Two 14-year-old girls, a 15-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old boy.
No one was injured.
