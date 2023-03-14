Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
4 people in custody after chase, crash in Frayser

Car crash
Car crash(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested four people after a chase that ended in Frayser.

According to MPD dispatch, the chase started in Millington after a carjacking around 3 a.m.

The car crashed into a fence on North Watkins Street just before North Thomas Street around 4 a.m.

Four people are in custody following the chase, according to MPD dispatch.

No one was injured.

We are working to gather more information about this incident.

