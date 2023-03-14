4 people in custody after chase, crash in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested four people after a chase that ended in Frayser.

According to MPD dispatch, the chase started in Millington after a carjacking around 3 a.m.

The car crashed into a fence on North Watkins Street just before North Thomas Street around 4 a.m.

Four people are in custody following the chase, according to MPD dispatch.

No one was injured.

We are working to gather more information about this incident.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.