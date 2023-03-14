Advertise with Us
3 escapees of Fayette Co. youth detention center likely in Tennessee, authorities say

By Walter Murphy
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Three juveniles remain on the run after escaping from the Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County Saturday evening.

Chief Deputy Ray Garcia from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the escapees are all 17-year-old boys.

Garcia also believes that the escapees are traveling in a stolen silver Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The car was last seen on Highway 64 in Shelby County around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

As of Monday night, Garcia has reason to believe the trio may have headed toward Middle or East Tennessee. However, there’s no guarantee they remained together.

“It’s just important that people know they are dangerous,” Garcia said. “If you think you see them, call 911 right away.”

