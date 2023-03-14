Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

2 men charged after Wolfchase Galleria shooting

Javarious Douglas (left), Tacorrion Golden (right)
Javarious Douglas (left), Tacorrion Golden (right)(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men have been charged after a shooting in the Wolfchase Galleria on Feb. 16 that injured two people, according to Memphis Police Department.

Javarious Douglas, 22, and Tacorrion Golden, 22, have both been charged with criminal attempt in first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, two counts of employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and vandalism under $1,000.

When officers made the scene, a 22-year-old victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach, according to police.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

While on the scene, officers were told that a 5-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition after being shot in the foot.

A third victim was nearby when the second alleged shooter, Golden fired the shots, but the victim was uninjured.

Bath & Body Works employees were exposed to gunfire, and two bullets caused damage that cost less than $1,000 to repair, according to MPD.

During the investigation, surveillance video was collected from several businesses inside the mall.

Investigators were able to use this video to identify both suspects.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
File Graphic
MPD investigates multiple shootings, each within an hour of each other
55-year-old Shea Grauer (left) was killed in Midtown
MPD releases new footage from Grauer murder, searches for suspect in question
Brenton Bell
Dyersburg woman held captive in closet for 2 months, police say
In the daylight of Sunday afternoon, Heidi Kuhn thought she was safe at the gas station she...
Shelby Co. Criminal Court Clerk has car stolen, one of already 3,100 on the year

Latest News

New U.S. Army brand redefines “Be All You Can Be”
New U.S. Army brand redefines “Be All You Can Be”
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Mental Health Breakfast to feature Actor Joe Pantoliano (Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare)
Mental Health Breakfast to feature Actor Joe Pantoliano
Cooper-Young host St. Patrick’s Day parade
Cooper-Young host St. Patrick’s Day parade