2 men charged after Wolfchase Galleria shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men have been charged after a shooting in the Wolfchase Galleria on Feb. 16 that injured two people, according to Memphis Police Department.

Javarious Douglas, 22, and Tacorrion Golden, 22, have both been charged with criminal attempt in first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, two counts of employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and vandalism under $1,000.

When officers made the scene, a 22-year-old victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach, according to police.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

While on the scene, officers were told that a 5-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition after being shot in the foot.

A third victim was nearby when the second alleged shooter, Golden fired the shots, but the victim was uninjured.

Bath & Body Works employees were exposed to gunfire, and two bullets caused damage that cost less than $1,000 to repair, according to MPD.

During the investigation, surveillance video was collected from several businesses inside the mall.

Investigators were able to use this video to identify both suspects.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.