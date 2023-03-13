Your First Alert to a chilly start to the week and a very cold night ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure to our north is driving cold air from southern Canada and the Northern Tier of the U.S. right into the Mid-South as the week begins. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING for the entire Action News 5 coverage area tonight from midnight until 9 AM Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 20s to near 30.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 50.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and lows near 30.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures near 60 an overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing late in the day and evening and continuing overnight along with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be cloudy with rain mainly before noon, highs in the lower 50s early in the day and falling into the lower 30s overnight.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures only in the upper 40s and overnight lows falling into the upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cooler with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.