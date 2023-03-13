Advertise with Us
Tennessee Senate OKs push to define ‘sex’; may risk funding

Transgender people in Tennessee would be prevented from changing their driver’s licenses and birth certificates under legislation recently approved by the Republican senators
Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee State Capitol(Action News 5)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Transgender people in Tennessee would be prevented from changing their driver’s licenses and birth certificates under legislation approved by the Republican senators on Monday.

The legislation, which still must clear the House chamber, would define male and female in state law and base people’s legal gender identities on their anatomy at birth. Legislative officials have warned that enacting the bill could cost the state millions in federal funding because the definition conflicts with federal rules.

According to the fiscal review, this means Tennessee could potentially lose $1.2 billion of federal education funding and $750,000 of federal grants dedicated to help women and children. Other state and local governments could also be impacted, but the review did not detail a specific amount.

LGBTQ-rights advocates have long argued that having a driver’s license or birth certificate match a person’s identity is not only personally important but also beneficial to avoiding harassment.

Nevertheless, a handful of Republican-led states have introduced similar bills — including Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma — as GOP lawmakers have put transgender issues at the forefront of their legislative agenda

Republican Gov. Bill Lee has not publicly voiced whether he supports the legislation.

