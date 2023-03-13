Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Saint Francis hosts health fair event

Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis
Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis(WMC)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saint Francis Hospital will host a free health fair event on March 14.

The health fair will be held at the Saint Francis Hospital located at 5959 Park Avenue, from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This event will also offer:

  • Lunch and chest paint talk with a cardiologist at 12:30 p.m.
  • Blood pressure and oxygen level checks
  • BMI screening
  • Hands-only CPR demonstrations
  • Health Education

Space is limited, call 855-830-8991 to reserve a spot.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found...
Boy, 3, in critical condition after being found unresponsive at hotel pool
Police in Texas said a man died of suicide after he was found living in a house with a corpse.
Sheriff: Man fatally shoots himself after living with corpse
Thanks to modern technology and DNA samples, Andrew K. Carriere II (left) and Inga Johansen...
La. couple arrested 31 years after newborn found dead

Latest News

One Mid-South family has experienced all the highs and lows of kidney donations.
Mid-South family bonded by history of kidney donations
Newly-renovated play area open at Children’s Museum of Memphis
Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers crowned king of 50th Annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Parade
Tennessee Shakespeare Company is the first and only professional, not-for-profit theater and...
Memphis theater one of 34 to receive special grant for Shakespeare performances