Saint Francis hosts health fair event
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saint Francis Hospital will host a free health fair event on March 14.
The health fair will be held at the Saint Francis Hospital located at 5959 Park Avenue, from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
This event will also offer:
- Lunch and chest paint talk with a cardiologist at 12:30 p.m.
- Blood pressure and oxygen level checks
- BMI screening
- Hands-only CPR demonstrations
- Health Education
Space is limited, call 855-830-8991 to reserve a spot.
