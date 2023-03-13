Saint Francis hosts health fair event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saint Francis Hospital will host a free health fair event on March 14.

The health fair will be held at the Saint Francis Hospital located at 5959 Park Avenue, from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This event will also offer:

Lunch and chest paint talk with a cardiologist at 12:30 p.m.

Blood pressure and oxygen level checks

BMI screening

Hands-only CPR demonstrations

Health Education

Space is limited, call 855-830-8991 to reserve a spot.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.