Police search for suspect accused of robbing restaurant employee at gunpoint

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the suspect they say robbed a restaurant employee at gunpoint in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police say that at 2:03 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a business robbery at Redlands Grill by J. Alexander’s on North Germantown Parkway.

There, police learned that at 1:55 a.m., a man forced an employee into the restaurant at gunpoint and forced them to give him money from the safe.

Police say the suspect took the cash and drove from the scene in a white, newer-model Ford F-150.

The suspect is described as having worn a black mask over his face, a black hoodie, green shorts, and brown socks. Police say he was armed with a pistol.

No arrest has been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

