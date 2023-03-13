Police search for persons of interest in South Memphis store shooting that left minor dead, 1 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for two persons of interest they say are involved in a shooting that left one minor dead and another victim injured inside a South Memphis store.
Police say that at 6:15 p.m. on March 5, officers responded to a shooting at the Rosewood Market on South Lauderdale Street. There, officers located two shooting victims.
One victim, a minor, succumbed to his injuries and died on the scene, police say.
Police say the two persons of interest left the scene in a black Nissan Altima.
Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
