Police search for persons of interest in South Memphis store shooting that left minor dead, 1 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for two persons of interest they say are involved in a shooting that left one minor dead and another victim injured inside a South Memphis store.

Police say that at 6:15 p.m. on March 5, officers responded to a shooting at the Rosewood Market on South Lauderdale Street. There, officers located two shooting victims.

One victim, a minor, succumbed to his injuries and died on the scene, police say.

Police say the two persons of interest left the scene in a black Nissan Altima.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

