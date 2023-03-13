Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run on N Hollywood Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a hit-and-run that killed a woman on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 10:50 p.m. at North Hollywood Street near Chelsea Avenue.

According to MPD, there were two vehicles involved. The car responsible left and the other vehicle remained on the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, but she did not survive.

Call 901-528-CASH if you have information about this crime.

