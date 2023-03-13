Advertise with Us
NCAA Tourney: What you need to know about tickets, schedule

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is going dancing for a second-straight season. Memphis beat No. 1 Houston Sunday to win the AAC Tournament championship − it’s the first-ever win over a top-ranked team.

Now, the Memphis Tigers are conference champions, but the show doesn’t stop here. The Tigers move on to the NCAA tournament as a No. 8 seed facing Florida Atlantic in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday.

Tip-off is at 8:20 p.m. The winner of that matchup advances to round 32.

Fans at home can support their Tigers locally or in Columbus, however, tickets are limited.

You can purchase your ticket on the NCAA site or outlets like Ticketmaster and StubHub.

Longtime Tigers booster and Bank of Bartlett president Harold Byrd said the bank and Bartlett Travel will not provide a charter for this week, but they are figuring out a way to get Tiger fans to the second round the following week, if necessary.

